Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .422 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .367, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (33.3%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 21 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.20 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.