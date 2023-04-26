On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (.368 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz has 22 hits, which is tops among Washington hitters this season, while batting .301 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.
  • Ruiz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
  • Ruiz has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this year (42.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put together a 4.29 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.