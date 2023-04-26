Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .265 with four doubles and five walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 21 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.
- In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In five games this year (23.8%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Senga (3-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 4.29 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.