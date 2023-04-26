On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .265 with four doubles and five walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 21 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.

In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.

In five games this year (23.8%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings