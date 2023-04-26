Wednesday's game that pits the New York Mets (14-10) versus the Washington Nationals (8-14) at Citi Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Mets. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on April 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (3-0) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (2-1) will get the nod for the Washington Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Nationals have been victorious in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 4-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (81 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule