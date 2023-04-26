Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take the field on Wednesday at Citi Field against Kodai Senga, who is the named starter for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Nationals have +170 odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -210 +170 8 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Nationals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (two of those contests had a spread.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +170 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 22 games with a total.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 3-2-0 in five games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-9 6-5 3-8 5-5 5-9 3-4

