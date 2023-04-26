Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (14-10) will clash with Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals (8-14) at Citi Field on Wednesday, April 26. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Nationals are +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Mets (-210). The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (3-0, 4.29 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (2-1, 3.43 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have won 11 out of the 17 games, or 64.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Mets have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +170 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Victor Robles 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+310) Alex Call 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+200)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

