The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario and his .488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is batting .245 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Candelario has had a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
  • In 17.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Candelario has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (eight of 23), with two or more RBI four times (17.4%).
  • In 10 games this year (43.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lucchesi (1-0) pitches for the Mets to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
