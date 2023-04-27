The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: SNY

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 23 hits, which ranks first among Washington hitters this season, while batting .299 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 84th in slugging.

Ruiz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .450 with one homer.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (35.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of 20 games so far this season.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

