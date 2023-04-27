On Thursday, Lane Thomas (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .267 with four doubles and six walks.

Thomas has had a hit in 15 of 22 games this year (68.2%), including multiple hits six times (27.3%).

In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In six games this year (27.3%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings