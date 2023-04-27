On Thursday, Michael Chavis (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis has two walks while batting .250.

Chavis has a base hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Chavis has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings