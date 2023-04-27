On Thursday, Michael Chavis (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael Chavis At The Plate

  • Chavis has two walks while batting .250.
  • Chavis has a base hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Chavis has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lucchesi (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.