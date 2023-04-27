Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will play Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals at Citi Field in the final of a three-game series, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. An 8-run over/under is set for the game.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -225 +180 8 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread. Washington games have gone under the set point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this stretch was 8.2 runs.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a record of 3-5 when it's set as an underdog of +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 23 chances this season.

In five games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 3-2-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-9 7-5 3-8 6-5 6-9 3-4

