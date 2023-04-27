Nationals vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals (9-14) will look to sweep the New York Mets (14-11) at Citi Field on Thursday, at 7:10 PM ET.
The Mets will look to Joey Lucchesi (1-0) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (1-1).
Nationals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Probable Pitchers: Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.38 ERA)
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams
- The Nationals will send Williams (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
- Williams has registered one quality start this year.
- Williams is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi
- Lucchesi heads to the mound for the Mets to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, throwing seven innings without allowing a run.
- He has an ERA of .00, a batting average against of .182 and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.
