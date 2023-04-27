Thursday, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals square off against the New York Mets and Joey Lucchesi, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 27, when he went 0-for-2 against the Twins.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett is hitting .393 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Garrett has recorded a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Garrett has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In four games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets will look to Lucchesi (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering four hits.
