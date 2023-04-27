Victor Robles -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 110 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 19 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 134th in the league in slugging.

Robles has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of them.

He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this year.

Robles has driven in a run in five games this year (22.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In seven games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings