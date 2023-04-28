Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on David Pastrnak, Matthew Tkachuk and others in the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers matchup at BB&T Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 112 points in 82 games (61 goals and 51 assists).

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Apr. 26 0 0 0 4 at Panthers Apr. 23 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Apr. 21 1 0 1 7 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Apr. 17 1 0 1 2

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

Brad Marchand has 67 points (0.9 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 46 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Apr. 26 1 1 2 5 at Panthers Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Apr. 21 0 1 1 4 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Panthers Apr. 17 1 0 1 4

Patrice Bergeron Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

Patrice Bergeron's season total of 58 points has come from 27 goals and 31 assists.

Bergeron Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Apr. 26 1 0 1 6 at Panthers Apr. 23 0 0 0 0 at Panthers Apr. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Panthers Apr. 17

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

Tkachuk has scored 40 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 69 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the Florida offense with 109 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 4.1 shots per game, shooting 12.3%.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Apr. 26 1 1 2 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 1 1 2 6 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Apr. 19 0 2 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 17 1 0 1 3

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the attack for Florida this season with 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Apr. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 0 0 7 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 at Bruins Apr. 19 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Apr. 17 0 0 0 0

