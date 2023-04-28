After hitting .220 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .232.

In 15 of 24 games this season (62.5%) Candelario has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.

In 10 games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings