Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .220 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mets.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .232.
- In 15 of 24 games this season (62.5%) Candelario has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.
- In 10 games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 64th, 1.423 WHIP ranks 71st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
