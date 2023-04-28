Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz leads Washington with 24 hits, batting .296 this season with six extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.
- Ruiz is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 14 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 21 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this year (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.85), 71st in WHIP (1.423), and 59th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
