Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Michael Chavis, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis has two walks while batting .222.
- In four of eight games this season, Chavis got a hit, but only one each time.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Chavis has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 22 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.85), 71st in WHIP (1.423), and 59th in K/9 (7.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.