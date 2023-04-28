Nationals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) and Washington Nationals (9-15) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on April 28.
The Pirates will call on Rich Hill (2-2) versus the Nationals and Chad Kuhl (0-1).
Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Pirates 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Nationals have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those games.
- Washington has a win-loss record of 8-15 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (93 total).
- The Nationals have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 22
|@ Twins
|W 10-4
|Chad Kuhl vs Pablo Lopez
|April 23
|@ Twins
|L 3-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Bailey Ober
|April 25
|@ Mets
|W 5-0
|Josiah Gray vs Jose Butto
|April 26
|@ Mets
|W 4-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Kodai Senga
|April 27
|@ Mets
|L 9-8
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
|April 28
|Pirates
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Rich Hill
|April 29
|Pirates
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Vince Velásquez
|April 30
|Pirates
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Johan Oviedo
|May 1
|Cubs
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Drew Smyly
|May 2
|Cubs
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 3
|Cubs
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Marcus Stroman
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.