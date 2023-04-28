Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) and Keibert Ruiz's Washington Nationals (9-15) will clash in the series opener on Friday, April 28 at Nationals Park. The contest will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +115. The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Rich Hill - PIT (2-2, 4.85 ERA) vs Chad Kuhl - WSH (0-1, 7.36 ERA)

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Pirates have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, and won in each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Pirates won all of the four games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (37.5%) in those games.

The Nationals have a mark of 8-15 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

