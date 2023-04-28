The Washington Nationals and Stone Garrett, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .375 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.

Garrett has had a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).

He has homered in one game this season.

Garrett has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

In five games this year (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings