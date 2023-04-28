The Washington Nationals and Stone Garrett, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett is hitting .375 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Garrett has had a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Garrett has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In five games this year (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.85 ERA ranks 64th, 1.423 WHIP ranks 71st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 59th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.