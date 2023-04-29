Nationals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Nationals Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8) matching up with the Washington Nationals (9-15) at 1:05 PM ET (on April 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Rich Hill (2-2) for the Pirates and Patrick Corbin (1-3) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Pirates 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The Nationals have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a mark of 7-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Washington scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (93 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.16 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 22
|@ Twins
|W 10-4
|Chad Kuhl vs Pablo Lopez
|April 23
|@ Twins
|L 3-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Bailey Ober
|April 25
|@ Mets
|W 5-0
|Josiah Gray vs Jose Butto
|April 26
|@ Mets
|W 4-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Kodai Senga
|April 27
|@ Mets
|L 9-8
|Trevor Williams vs Joey Lucchesi
|April 29
|Pirates
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Rich Hill
|April 29
|Pirates
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Vince Velásquez
|April 30
|Pirates
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Johan Oviedo
|May 1
|Cubs
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Drew Smyly
|May 2
|Cubs
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 3
|Cubs
|-
|Erasmo Ramírez vs Marcus Stroman
