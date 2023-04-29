Player prop bet options for Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Rich Hill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Hill Stats

The Pirates will hand the ball to Rich Hill (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Hill will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 43-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.85), 66th in WHIP (1.423), and 53rd in K/9 (7.6).

Hill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Apr. 22 5.0 6 1 1 7 3 at Rockies Apr. 17 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Astros Apr. 12 6.0 5 2 2 0 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 7 4.0 8 7 7 1 0 at Reds Apr. 1 5.0 3 3 3 7 2

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 28 hits with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .301/.330/.548 on the season.

Reynolds has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 22 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has four doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 13 RBI (22 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .272/.371/.506 slash line on the season.

McCutchen heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

