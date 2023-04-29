Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Madison Square Garden features the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils squaring off at 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 29 ET, airing on ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2. The Devils are up 3-2. The Rangers are favored (-130) in this decisive game against the Devils (+110).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Rangers 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-130)

Rangers (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.2)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 10-14-24 in overtime matchups on their way to a 47-22-13 overall record.

New York has 33 points (11-9-11) in the 31 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 13 times this season the Rangers ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-9-2 (six points).

New York has scored two goals in 22 games this season (4-7-11 record, 19 points).

The Rangers are 43-5-1 in the 49 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 87 points).

In the 33 games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 23-7-3 to register 49 points.

When it has outshot opponents, New York is 28-15-4 (60 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 21-7-10 to record 52 points.

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have a 52-22-8 record this season and are 14-8-22 in games that have required overtime.

New Jersey has earned 42 points (19-6-4) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

This season the Devils registered only one goal in 13 games and have gone 1-11-1 (three points).

New Jersey has 11 points (5-6-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Devils have earned 104 points in their 62 games with three or more goals scored.

New Jersey has scored a single power-play goal in 44 games this season and has recorded 66 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 36-17-6 (78 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 26 games, going 17-7-2 to record 36 points.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 16th 31.5 Shots 34.4 4th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 7th 24.1% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 13th 80.7% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2 Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

