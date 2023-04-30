C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Pirates - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .224 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.
- In 56.0% of his games this season (14 of 25), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Abrams has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in eight games this season (32.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.45).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 30th, 1.213 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.