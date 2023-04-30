On Sunday, Dominic Smith (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .233 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.

Smith has had a hit in 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).

He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (34.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings