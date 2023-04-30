The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .258 with four doubles and seven walks.
  • Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (16 of 25), with at least two hits six times (24.0%).
  • In 25 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 25 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 3.45 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.03), 43rd in WHIP (1.213), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8).
