On Sunday, Luis Garcia (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Johan Oviedo

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .224 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 21 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Garcia has had an RBI in eight games this year (38.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%).

In six of 21 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings