Sunday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-8) and the Washington Nationals (9-17) clashing at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on April 30.

The probable starters are Johan Oviedo (2-1) for the Pirates and Josiah Gray (1-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Nationals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (34.6%) in those games.

Washington has a win-loss record of 8-17 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is No. 27 in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (97 total runs).

The Nationals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule