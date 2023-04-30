You can see player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds, Alex Call and other players on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals heading into their matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Alex Call Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Call Stats

Call has 20 hits with two doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .253/.371/.354 on the year.

Call has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .323 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Call Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Mets Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Apr. 25 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Keibert Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Ruiz Stats

Keibert Ruiz has 24 hits with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

He has a slash line of .282/.351/.400 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mets Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Mets Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Twins Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Johan Oviedo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Oviedo Stats

Johan Oviedo (2-1) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his sixth start of the season.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

Oviedo will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 30th, 1.213 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Oviedo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 5.1 6 5 4 4 2 at Rockies Apr. 19 6.0 3 1 1 6 3 at Cardinals Apr. 14 7.0 6 1 1 10 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 9 6.2 5 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Apr. 3 4.2 6 5 4 4 4

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 31 hits with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .313/.348/.566 on the year.

Reynolds hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with five doubles, two walks and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Apr. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 22 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has collected 23 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.361/.483 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 27 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0

