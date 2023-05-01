The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 14th in league, and conceding 110.9 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential.

These teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 18.6 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 222.3 combined points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 34 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -125 26.6 Derrick White 13.5 -120 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 12.5 -120 14.9 Marcus Smart 11.5 -105 11.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.