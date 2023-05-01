The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.366) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 127th in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 18 of 26 games this year (69.2%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (34.6%).

He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has driven in a run in eight games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in eight of 26 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings