On Monday, Lane Thomas (batting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .260 with four doubles and eight walks.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (17 of 26), with at least two hits six times (23.1%).

In 26 games played this season, he has not homered.

In seven games this year (26.9%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

