Nationals vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will look to get to MacKenzie Gore when he takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Cubs as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.
Nationals vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-140
|+115
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Nationals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a spread.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (37%) in those contests.
- Washington is 9-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 27 chances this season.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-11
|7-6
|4-9
|6-7
|7-10
|3-6
