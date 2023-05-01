The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -4.5 228.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 40 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points.
  • Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its outings this year, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • Denver has a record of 33-11, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
  • Phoenix's outings this season have a 225.2-point average over/under, 3.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Phoenix is 43-38-0 ATS this year.
  • The Suns have won in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Phoenix has won four of its 12 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9
Suns 38 46.3% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Six of Nuggets' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Nuggets put up only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).
  • Denver has a 38-17 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Suns have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Phoenix has a better winning percentage at home (.537, 22-19-0 record) than away (.512, 21-19-0).
  • The Suns put up just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
  • Phoenix has put together a 32-11 ATS record and a 34-10 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 26-21 38-44
Suns 43-38 7-6 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
38-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-11
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-10
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
36-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-19
40-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-14

