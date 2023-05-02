C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has four doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while batting .217.
- Abrams has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.8% of them.
- In 27 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In 18.5% of his games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in nine games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wesneski gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
