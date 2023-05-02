On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (batting .150 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington with 26 hits, batting .230 this season with 10 extra-base hits.

In 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%) Candelario has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has driven home a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games.

He has scored in 10 of 28 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings