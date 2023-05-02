Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .353, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • Meneses has gotten a hit in 18 of 27 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • In eight games this year (29.6%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 27 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.03, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
