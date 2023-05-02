Keibert Ruiz -- hitting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .280 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 115th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including eight multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has driven in a run in eight games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 24 games so far this year.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

