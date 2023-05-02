The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .235 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Garcia has had a hit in 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).

In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Garcia has had an RBI in nine games this season (39.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (17.4%).

He has scored in 30.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings