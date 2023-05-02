Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Victor Robles (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .268 with eight walks and 12 runs scored.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 145th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Robles has had a hit in 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits seven times (26.9%).
- In 26 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Robles has driven in a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this season (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wesneski (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
