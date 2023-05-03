The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .239 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Call has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Call has had at least one RBI in 29.6% of his games this year (eight of 27), with two or more RBI four times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (nine of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.44 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.