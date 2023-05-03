The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .255 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Smith will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last games.

In 69.2% of his 26 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

In four games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings