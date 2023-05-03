On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .175 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario leads Washington in total hits (27) this season while batting .231 with 11 extra-base hits.
  • In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Candelario has driven home a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games.
  • In 10 games this year (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.44).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Cubs will send Stroman (2-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.29), 19th in WHIP (1.047), and 39th in K/9 (8.4).
