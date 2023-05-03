After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .236 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), with more than one hit six times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven home a run in 10 games this season (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.

In 29.2% of his games this season (seven of 24), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings