How to Watch the Nationals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs will send a hot-hitting Cody Bellinger to the plate against the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs take the field on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 16 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .350 this season.
- The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 109 (3.8 per game).
- The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.8 times per game on average.
- Washington averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.408 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send out Jake Irvin for his first start of the season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 26-year-old right-hander.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Rich Hill
|4/29/2023
|Pirates
|L 16-1
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Vince Velásquez
|4/30/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Johan Oviedo
|5/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-1
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|5/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-1
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Marcus Stroman
|5/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Caleb Kilian
|5/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Merrill Kelly
|5/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Tommy Henry
|5/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ryne Nelson
|5/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Anthony DeSclafani
