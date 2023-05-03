The Chicago Cubs will send a hot-hitting Cody Bellinger to the plate against the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs take the field on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 16 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .350 this season.

The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 109 (3.8 per game).

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.8 times per game on average.

Washington averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.408 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send out Jake Irvin for his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 26-year-old right-hander.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Home Patrick Corbin Rich Hill 4/29/2023 Pirates L 16-1 Home Chad Kuhl Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs W 4-1 Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs - Home Jake Irvin Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs - Home Patrick Corbin Caleb Kilian 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants - Away Trevor Williams Anthony DeSclafani

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.