The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .229 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Call has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Call has driven home a run in eight games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In nine of 28 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings