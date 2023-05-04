On Thursday, C.J. Abrams (hitting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cubs.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams has 24 hits, which leads Washington hitters this season, while batting .245 with eight extra-base hits.
  • Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 58.6% of his games this season (17 of 29), with at least two hits five times (17.2%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Abrams has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (24.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (13.8%).
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Taillon (0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, April 16, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
