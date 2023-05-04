C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Thursday, C.J. Abrams (hitting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Cubs.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 24 hits, which leads Washington hitters this season, while batting .245 with eight extra-base hits.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 58.6% of his games this season (17 of 29), with at least two hits five times (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (24.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (13.8%).
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (34.5%), including one multi-run game.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Taillon (0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, April 16, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
