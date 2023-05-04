Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on May 4 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 28 hits, which ranks first among Washington hitters this season, while batting .231 with 11 extra-base hits.

Candelario has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (13.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (30.0%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more.

In 10 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings