Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Thursday at Nationals Park against Jameson Taillon, who is the named starter for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 1:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 16 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .350 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 111 (3.7 per game).

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 204 as a team.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Washington has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.

The Nationals rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.402 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (1-4) will take the mound for the Nationals, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Pirates L 16-1 Home Chad Kuhl Vince Velásquez 4/30/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Josiah Gray Johan Oviedo 5/1/2023 Cubs L 5-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 5/2/2023 Cubs W 4-1 Home Trevor Williams Hayden Wesneski 5/3/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Jake Irvin Marcus Stroman 5/4/2023 Cubs - Home Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 5/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 5/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away MacKenzie Gore Tommy Henry 5/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Trevor Williams Ryne Nelson 5/8/2023 Giants - Away Trevor Williams Anthony DeSclafani 5/9/2023 Giants - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Webb

